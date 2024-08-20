RBC: Issuance of loans for construction of private houses in Russia has decreased sixfold

The abolition of preferential mortgages and changes in the rules for issuing family mortgages have had a noticeable impact on the private home market, Dom.RF found. In July 2024, the issuance of loans for the construction of such homes decreased more than sixfold compared to June, amounting to 4 thousand transactions, writes RBC, citing data from the financial institution.

At the same time, the number of loans issued for new buildings has not decreased so significantly: three times, to 31.9 thousand transactions. The publication emphasizes that the pace of construction of private houses in the country has recently grown very actively. At the same time, 99.6 percent of mortgages for private houses were taken out by Russians under mortgage programs with state support. In new buildings, this share was also high – 76 percent (as of June 2024).

The new conditions for family mortgages provide for the issuance of preferential loans only for objects built using escrow accounts, experts emphasize. However, in the individual housing construction market, the law on the construction of private housing under contract agreements using such accounts will only come into effect in the spring of next year.

Earlier, realtor Elena Goncharenko listed the advantages of a private house over an apartment. Among them, she named the financial benefit: such a house may be cheaper than an apartment, especially if you buy it at the initial stages of construction, she specified. If a developer is building such a facility, building materials may cost him less than private individuals, since they are supplied to him by enterprises at wholesale prices.