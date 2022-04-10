British military intelligence says Kremlin is recalling citizens discharged from the military from 2012

The United Kingdom’s military intelligence said this Sunday (Apr.10, 2022) that Russia is trying to strengthen its troops in Ukraine by summoning citizens released from military service from 2012 onwards. Reuters.

According to the agency, the Russians have been trying to reverse losses in their Armed Forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24. The Kremlin would also be recruiting soldiers in the Transnistria region, a Russian-backed breakaway territory in Moldova.

One report card The British Ministry of Defence, released on Sunday, reports that Russia is trying to encircle Ukrainian forces in the east of the country while advancing towards Kharkiv, in the north, and Mariupol, in the south.

“Russian forces advancing from Crimea are trying to bypass Mykolaiv as they seek to drive west towards Odessa.”, reads the publication.

“Russia is paying a heavy price for every advance as Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to put up strong resistance across the country.”

At least 4,503,954 people fled from Ukraine since the 24th of February. The main destinations are Poland, Romania and Hungary. You Dice they’re from UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).

The agency classified the exodus as “Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis” since World War II. “The speed of displacement, with the large number of people affected, is unprecedented in Europe.” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Before the war, the country had 37 million inhabitants. The IOM (International Organization for Immigration) estimates that at least 7.1 million were displaced within the country. The UN has warned that essential supplies such as fuel and medical supplies are already in short supply in Ukraine.