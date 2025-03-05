A new chapter has been added this Wednesday to the history of the fluctuating international relations of the tango country. In the last hours, Argentina has been congratulated by Russia after having abstained in the UN vote that condemned the invasion of … Ukraine. The Casa Rosada tries, without success, to erase the footprints of the friendship between President Javier Milei and his Ukrainian couple, Volodimir Zelenski, to quickly adapt his position to that of the United States and thus obtain the approval of Donald Trump.

This Wednesday morning the rapid turn in Geopolitical Strategy of Argentina was evidenced after the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Argentina, Dmitry Feoktistov, thanked the Government of Milei for its collaboration. Through the social network of Telegram, the official celebrated that the South American country “did not support an anti -romatic project,” referring to the decision of the Casa Rosada not to condemn the invasion of Ukraine in the UN.

On the other hand, the ambassador referred to a possible approach between the two countries. In this sense, he considered that the “objective conditions for Immediately initiate the recovery of Russian-Argentine relations».

Next, Foaktistov asked the Argentine government to maintain the same position, aligning with the political position of both Russia and the United States. «We hope Argentina will continue with a balanced and constructive position in the UN and other multilateral forums, contributing to a comprehensive and lasting solution of the Ukrainian crisis, ”he urged.

Of friendship to the abandonment of Zelenski

In recent weeks, and especially after the surprise abstention of Argentina in the UN vote, President Milei was the focus of strong criticisms in his country due to his notorious change of opinion regarding the invasion of Ukraine. It should be remembered that less than two months ago the Head of State showed his link with Zelenski in the framework of the Davos forum.

Since his arrival at Casa Rosada, Milei has always been a fervent flag of the Ukrainian cause, even accusing “tyranny” to Russia. Just months later, the congratulation of the Government of Vladimir Putin to the Argentine president makes it clear that the friendship with his Ukrainian couple is at least in a pause.

The decision to abandon the defense of Ukraine, to which the president himself had referred publicly as “the correct side of the story”, would respond to an attempt to imitate the position of his American couple, Donald Trump. The Casa Rosada insists on the possibility of a free trade agreement between the two countries, despite the fact that Argentina was not exempt from the tariffs to the imports that the United States will impose.

In turn, in recent days, the press of the Tango country also accused the head of state of having tried- without any success- to erase the digital footprints of his close link with the president of Ukraine. The Argentine media point out that Milei would have deleted the photos in which both appeared together from their social networks profiles.

It should be remembered that his publications on social networks have already brought more than a headache to the president who, after the scandal in the case of the pound scam, must be accounts to justice both in the country that governs and outside the borders of Argentina.