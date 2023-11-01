More than 20 months after the armed attack on Kiev, Russia is trying to enlist as many people as possible by any means without announcing a new mobilization: the case of a single mother indebted to a bank

That’s how one single Russian mother from Krasnoyarsk apparently received an invitation from the authorities to join the Moscow army to repay her debts to the bank. This is reported by the local News site Ngs24.ru, relaunched by Meduza, while the war in Ukraine is underway.

The woman, mother of children aged 9 and 13, he had asked for a loan of 800 thousand rubles (about 8400 euros) from Sberbank to renovate the house, but after the divorce he was no longer able to pay the installments. In recent days he found in his car a summons from the bailiff, accompanied by a document in which she was invited to contact the military office to enlist and thus repay her debt. The woman, who has never done military service, has ruled out the possibility of enlisting, having to look after their two children. The Bailiff’s Office stated that “such recommendations are not personalized, they are information for debtors, because debt repayment is suspended if the debtor participates in combat actions in the Russian Armed Forces.”