Moscow (AFP)

Russian prosecutors have requested that NBA player Britney Graner be jailed for nine and a half years for drug smuggling, amid tension between Moscow and Washington.

“I am asking the court to convict Greiner and sentence her to nine years and six months in prison,” said Prosecutor General Nikolai Vlasenko, according to an AFP correspondent who attended the hearing at the Khimki courthouse, near Moscow, and to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,590).

This is the maximum penalty for this type of crime, which is 10 years in prison.

After the verdict, the star addressed the judges of the court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow, “I made a mistake unintentionally and I hope that your ruling does not end my life here.”

Britney Greiner, 31, who is considered one of the best basketball players in the world, was arrested in February in possession of e-cigarette packages filled with cannabis oil.

She pleaded guilty while claiming that she had inadvertently brought the substance to Russia and refuted the drug smuggling charge.

The prosecutor assured her that she had deliberately tried to “hide” this cannabis-based liquid from customs officers at the airport.