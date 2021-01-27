The Russian police have stepped up investigations and searches targeting the Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny and relatives, his team said on Wednesday January 27, a few days before new rallies against the government. “We won’t let my lawyer come, we broke my door”Yulia Navalnaïa, the wife of the opponent, whose Moscow apartment was raided by the police, shouted to the press from her window.

A search was also underway in the offices of the organization of the Russian opponent, the Fund against corruption, said on Twitter Lioubov Sobol, one of his relatives. According to the director of this organization Ivan Zhdanov, a third search targeted another apartment of the opponent where his brother was staying.

According to the same source, these raids come as part of an investigation by the Ministry of the Interior for violation of “sanitary standards” in force because of the Covid-19 epidemic, after the protests on Saturday. “Organizers and participants in unauthorized protests were found to have created a threat of the spread of the novel coronavirus”, said the Ministry of the Interior before the searches. The ministry says infected people demonstrated in Moscow.