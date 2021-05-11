At least eleven peopleAmong children, a teacher and an attacker died this Tuesday during a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Kazan. In addition, more than 30 injuries were reported.

Two attackers, aged 17 and 19, were involved in the attack on school 175 in Kazan, capital of the Muslim-majority Russian republic of Tatarstan. One of them was arrested, while the other he was killed by the police after he was locked up in the educational establishment.

“The second assailant who attacked the school in Kazan and who had barricaded himself in the building he was liquidated “, informed a source of the security forces to the agency TASS.

“Today a great tragedy has occurred for our republic and our country,” said the President of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnijánoven, in statements to the Rossía-24 television channel.

The prosecutor of the Republic of Tatarstan, Ildus Nafikov, went to the place in view of the opening an investigation about the event. Meanwhile, a security device and emergency services were deployed to attend to the victims.

According to the Ministry of Education told TASS, 32 people were injured in the shooting and are being taken to different hospitals.

At the time of the event there was 714 children in school and about 70 employees, including 52 teachers.

Members of the Russian National Guard surrounded the school building, where it was also searched an explosion. About twenty ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Images posted on social media show students running away from school and even jumping from the windows of a third floor to escape the shooting. Most of the students have already been evacuated and are in a neighboring kindergarten.

For its part, the Kazan City Council ordered reinforce security in all educational establishments in the city.

As soon as he was aware of the situation, Vladimir Putin would have asked to review the rules for carrying arms in Russia.

With information from Agencies.

DB