A depot of depleted uranium munitions sent by Western allies to Ukraine has been destroyed in a Russian bombing raid, the head of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, quoted the Kremlin news agency RIA Novosti as saying. However, the attack raised a toxic cloud which at first it was feared could even be radioactive. Patrushev had in fact said that “an increase in radiation” had already been recorded in Poland.

However, the Polish atomic agency ruled out this eventuality, also explaining a graph circulated by Moscow which allegedly testified to the increase in electromagnetic radiation in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytsk, where the attack took place. The graph has not been forged, because it comes from data from the European Radiation Monitoring System (Eurdep). It’s simply old: it reveals an increase relative to last May 11, two days before the bombing, when the radiation in the area went from about 100 to over 140 nano Sieverts per hour.

An increase not only not worrying for man, but not even connected to the “presence of depleted uranium”. If anything, experts say, “it is characteristic of natural processes that occur, for example, during rainfall.”