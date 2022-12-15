As war continues to rage on the Ukrainian battlefield, Russia is sending clear messages to Kiev’s allies and the West. The last one, in particular, sounds like a real threat: the Russian state media have in fact released the video of the loading of the Yars (or Topol). It is an ICBM that can be armed with atomic warheads and which was reportedly loaded into a launch silo at the Kozelsky base, 250 kilometers south of Moscow.



01:35