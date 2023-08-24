The private jet carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin left Moscow for St Petersburg

Russian authorities confirmed this Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) that the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was on the jet that crashed in the region north of Moscow and died. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, all 10 passengers on board died. Group member Dmitry Utkin was also on the flight.

The private jet left the Russian capital for St. Petersburg. According to the Ministry of Emergency, there were 3 crew members and 7 passengers on board.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said earlier that an investigation into the crash was under way. “An investigation has been launched into the crash of an Embraer aircraft that took place this evening in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them are the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” informed the department.

Watch the moment of the fall (17s):

WHO IS YEVEGNY PRIGOZHIN

The leader of the group was born in the city of St. Petersburg – at the time, Leningrad. Arrested in 1981 for theft and fraud, he was released in 1990. He started his business life with his mother and stepfather selling hot dogs in a market.

At that time, the Soviet Union was undergoing reforms of social and economic openness (the so-called Perestroika) and government transparency (Glasnost). Prigozhin began to succeed in business, got partners and opened a luxury restaurant in St. Petersburg. There, he approached Putin, a customer at his establishment.

Prigozhin became a successful businessman. He opened new businesses and signed government contracts to supply food.



Government of Russia – 20.Sep.2010 Vladimir Putin visiting Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Concord factory, which made meals for schools, in September 2010; in the background, company employees

In 2019, Prigozhin received US sanctions for interfering in the mid-term elections (so-called “midterms”) of 2018. Would have used profiles fakes on social media to spread false information about the dispute.

Since the emergence of the Wagner Group, Prigozhin has denied his relationship with the paramilitaries. He claimed to be the leader of the grouping after the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

