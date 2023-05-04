Russian government claimed that 2 drones tried to attack the Kremlin; the United States denied involvement in the case

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday (May 4, 2023) that the United States coordinated the alleged drone attack held on Wednesday (May 3) against the Kremlin, seat of the Russian government. According to the Russians, the aim of the offensive was to kill President Vladimir Putin.

“Attempts to deny this [o ataque], both in Kiev and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous. We know very well that decisions about such actions, about these terrorist attacks, are not taken in Kiev, but in Washington.”, Peskov told reporters. The information is from the Russian agency Tass.

According to the spokesman, the Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating the case. He also stated that the country is considering several options to respond to the attempt.

“Naturally, I cannot provide details here. In any case, the question is about well-thought-out measures that serve the interests of our country.”he said.

Ukraine and the US have denied involvement in the case. This Thursday (May 4), the spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, saidIt is said that the US country neither encouraged nor allowed Ukraine to attack outside its borders.

“We certainly don’t dictate to them [ucranianos] the terms by which they defend themselves or the operations they conduct”said Kirby in an interview with MSNBC.