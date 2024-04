Structure has been a constant target of attacks, says international agency. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Sergey Kozlov/File

Russia said on Sunday (7) that Ukraine hit the dome of a reactor at a decommissioned nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia. The plant has been controlled by Russia since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to the agency, Reuters, three employees were injured, one in critical condition. There was no serious damage to the structure, and radiation levels are considered normal according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA confirmed that it was contacted by the Russian center that controls the plant warning that a drone had been used in the attack, but there is still no confirmation of what type of weapon was used.

The agency, however, considered that Ukraine and Russia should avoid actions that could pose a risk to nuclear safety.

The plant has been the target of constant attacks from both sides, which have exchanged accusations about the attacks against the unit, which could escalate, according to the IAEA, to a nuclear disaster.