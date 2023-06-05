Russia assures that the moment that the whole world has been waiting for has arrived. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukraine began on Sunday the long-awaited counteroffensive that has to turn the tide of the war to liberate the territories occupied by Russia. kyiv has launched a campaign of information silence in the country: the order is that no details of the actions of its army must be communicated. But multiple Russian military sources, and also leading foreign observers, confirm that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have gone on the attack in the east, in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia provinces. “Since the morning of June 4, the enemy has launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the southern Donetsk front, in which it has incorporated the 23rd and 31st Mechanized Brigades of the reserve,” the Russian Ministry of Defense announced. The body led by Sergei Shoigu has published a video where dozens of armored vehicles are seen from an aerial view crossing the battlefield. “A total of six mechanized battalions and two other enemy tank battalions have been involved,” Moscow said in his statement. “The enemy’s objective was to break through our defenses in the sector that was, in his opinion, the most vulnerable,” he adds before stating that the attack was repelled. “It was not successful.”

The official version from Moscow contrasts with the messages from Russian observers at the front. Semion Pegov, a leading Russian military journalist, and Commander Alexander Kohdakovski have reported on Ukrainian advances on the southern Donetsk front, bordering the Zaporizhia province. Pegov has specified that Ukrainian units have reached the village of Novodonetske, right on the border of the territories occupied by Russia. Kohdakovski has detailed on his social networks that the Ukrainian army simulated a failed attack from neighboring Velika Novosilka on Sunday, but were accumulating forces to launch on Novodonetske.

Kohdakovsky added this afternoon that in this part of the front, the Russian defensive positions have identified Leopard tanks for the first time in combat, the German armored vehicles supplied by Ukraine’s NATO allies. “The situation is difficult, only in Novodonetske we have detected 30 enemy armored vehicles,” Kohdakovski said.

Frame from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry that allegedly shows Ukrainian military vehicles at the frontline being repelled by Russian forces. PA

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has assured in its daily analysis of the invasion that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would also have advanced on the Zaporizhia front, on the other side of the dividing line with Donetsk. Progress is limited, as estimated by the ISW based on information from Russian Telegram channels, of no more than three kilometers. The Russian military analysis group Rybar has also highlighted that kyiv’s troops have gone on the offensive in Mala Tokmachka, further southwest on the Zaporizhia front. These attacks would indicate that the Ukrainian army could try to break the Zaporizhia front, on the north and south flanks. This line of war is considered the most decisive for Ukraine because it would allow it to advance towards the coast of the Azov Sea, having the main supply routes of the Russian troops towards the southern front and towards Crimea more within range with their artillery.

Ukrainian troops also reportedly redoubled their efforts on Bakhmut. In this city of Donetsk, devastated and in the hands of the Russian army since last May, the Russian military journalist Sasha Kots confirmed this morning that the Ukrainian infantry was launching assaults on the southwestern neighborhoods of Bakhmut, and that the artillery was hitting hard Soledar, a town adjacent to Bajmut also occupied by Russia. The commander of the Ukrainian Land Army, Oleksandr Sirskii, has published a message on Monday assuring that his soldiers were advancing in Bakhmut. euromaidanhalf Ukrainian, he has assumed that his troops have returned to take up positions inside the city, in the southern perimeter neighborhoods. Yevegeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary company, has announced that Ukrainian troops are about to take control of Berkhivka, a district north of Bakhmut that has been under Russian control for months.

Attacks on Russian soil

Pressure mounts on the Kremlin. At the same time that virtually all of his forces are entrenched inside the Ukraine to face a full-scale Ukrainian offensive, his own territories remain unprotected from rival raids and bombardments. That the situation in Donetsk and Zaporizhia is a higher priority for the Kremlin than Belgorod is demonstrated by the fact that the Ministry of Defense reported on Monday that Valeri Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff, was following military operations near these provinces of Ukrainian territory. According to the government of the Russian border region of Belgorod, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired more than 70 rockets tonight from its Grad multiple launch systems at the village of Nóvaya Tavolzhanka, in the battered Shebekino district.

kyiv’s goal is for the pressure of the Russian population on the border to force the Kremlin to move its forces from the front, thus weakening it. According to the Belgorod authorities, in the last week 67 apartment buildings and 370 single-family houses have been damaged in the Shebékino district, subjected to an intense bombardment unparalleled with the punctual attacks experienced during the rest of the war.

Belgorod, whose namesake capital is separated from Ukraine’s Kharkiv by just 60 kilometers by road, has been the target of raids by groups of kyiv-backed saboteurs. The last one took place this same Sunday. Units of the Russian Freedom Legion ultranationalist group, made up of volunteers opposed to the Kremlin, stormed Nóvaya Tavolzhanka and captured at least four Russian soldiers.

It is not known if these prisoners were professional soldiers, conscripts in military service or volunteers for the militias. amateur that has formed the region to protect itself. The region’s governor, Viacheslav Gladkov, chaired an emergency council and offered to attend a meeting to exchange prisoners. “Our boys are in your hands. Most likely, they were killed, no matter how hard it is for me to say, but if they are alive, then 17-18 hours at the Shebekino checkpoint. I guarantee your safety,” Gladkov said publicly on Sunday.

The meeting did not take place. After the deadline given by Gladkov, the Russian Freedom Legion published a video with four alleged Russian prisoners in which they denounced that the regional governor did not show up for his own appointment. “The entire power of United Russia – Putin’s party – represented by Governor Gladkov sits scared in their comfortable offices while they leave their people in our hands. Now that we have finally understood how rotten and cowardly the government in charge is, there is no point in communicating with them,” the group said in a statement.

This Sunday it was also learned that together with the Russian opponents of Putin ambushed in Belgorod, units of Polish volunteers are fighting. Sources from the Ukrainian special forces tell EL PAÍS that there are other foreign groups supporting the ultranationalists of the Russian Freedom Legion. The use of weapons by Ukraine’s Western allies in assaults on Russian territory is cause for concern. The Belgian government will ask kyiv for explanations for the use of its weapons supplied to Ukraine in this operation. The Washington Post has reported this Monday that American, Polish and Czech material has also been used. For the United States and for the main powers of the European Union it is a red line that their weapons are not used against Russian territory.

The Ukrainian authorities have pointed out in recent weeks that their offensive was imminent. President Volodimir Zelensky granted an interview published this weekend by The Wall Street Journal in which he assured that his country is already prepared to launch the attack. “I think we are ready today,” the president replied before meeting with European leaders in Moldova.

kyiv’s allies also believe they have done their part. The spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, assured on June 2 that all the necessary weapons for the counteroffensive had already been transferred. This includes M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks and JDAM kits to turn free-fall shells into smart bombs capable of gliding long distances to drop on their target.

