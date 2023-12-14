Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/VALERIY SHARIFULIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared this Thursday (14) that the war in Ukraine will only end when Russia manages to “achieve its objectives” in the conflict. According to the Kremlin leader, the country's objectives “are the same” since the start of the war, in February 2022, which include the “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, as well as guarantees about its neutral status.

Putin made these statements at his annual press conference, which this year was combined with a question-and-answer session with Russian citizens. He said Ukraine produces almost no weapons and depends on foreign aid, which “apparently is running out.”

The Russian president also commented that his country does not need a new mobilization of men to operate in Ukraine, as it already “has almost 800 thousand contracted and volunteer soldiers”.

“Today there is no such need [de mobilizar mais tropas]”, declared Putin, highlighting that every day across the country around 1,500 volunteers “sign up” to fight on Ukrainian soil.

Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine in recent days, including launching ballistic missiles against the neighboring country's capital which, according to the Ukrainian government, injured more than 50 people, including six children. (With EFE Agency)