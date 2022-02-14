Monday, February 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia says there are ‘possibilities’ in agreement with Western countries

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / GRIGORY SYSOYEV

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The diplomatic route may be an option according to Moscow on the Ukrainian crisis.

Russian authorities declared on Monday that there is a “possibility” of resolving the Ukrainian crisis through diplomatic channels, at a time when Western countries fear that tensions could degenerate into armed conflict.

“I must say that there is a possibility” of “solving the problems that need to be solved”, declared the head of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov during a conversation with President Vladimir Putin broadcast on television, adding that the possibilities of dialogue “are not exhausted”.

DEVELOPING NEWS…AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russia #possibilities #agreement #Western #countries

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Pope reforms the Doctrine of the Faith to make it more effective in the processes against abuse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.