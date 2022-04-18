Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation Polyansky said that now he sees no prospects for negotiations with Kiev

First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that at the moment he sees no prospects for negotiations with Ukraine. This is reported TASS.

Polyansky commented on the UN proposal for a meeting between Russia and Ukraine to discuss humanitarian issues. He stressed that similar initiatives had been put forward before. The Russian diplomat noted that the UN, in principle, wants to find some niche in resolving the situation and bringing the positions of the parties closer. At the same time, Polyansky added that such a niche is probably possible if there are prospects for any agreements between Moscow and Kiev, which, in his opinion, do not exist now.

Earlier, UN Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that Kyiv agreed with the UN proposal to create a humanitarian contact group to coordinate with Russia. The UN has proposed [России и Украине] discuss virtually or face-to-face humanitarian issues. In particular, the issues of a ceasefire and the creation of humanitarian corridors,” Griffiths said.