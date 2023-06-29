It is too early to talk about plans to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council on sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, told Izvestia about this.

According to him, Moscow will not allow the subject of pipeline explosions, which occurred on September 26, 2022, to “sweep under the carpet”.

As the Russian diplomat explained, this means constant reminders to colleagues in the UN Security Council that the national investigations carried out by Germany, Denmark and Sweden have not yet yielded results, or that the Russian Federation is simply not informed about them.

“It is too early to say that we are planning a meeting of the Security Council on this topic, although I do not exclude this, we need to look and analyze the situation again,” Polyansky added.

Earlier, on June 27, a closed consultation of the UN Security Council was held regarding the blowing up of gas pipelines. There, Russia conveyed to its colleagues the position that the current situation around the investigations is unacceptable, since nothing is known about their progress and results.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Stream time: Russia insists on an international investigation into the explosions of the joint venture