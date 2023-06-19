A Russian-appointed official said Ukraine had recaptured the village of Pyatikhatki in the southern Zaporizhia region and its forces were holed up there while coming under Russian artillery fire.

“The enemy’s successive attacks yielded results despite heavy losses,” added the official, Vladimir Rogov, via Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention the village of Pyatikhatki in its daily briefing, in which it said its forces had repulsed Ukrainian attacks in three sectors of the 1,000-kilometre front line. A separate statement from Russia’s Vostok Group of Forces said Ukraine had not succeeded in capturing the village.

There was no comment from Ukraine, which last week said it had recaptured another nearby village, Lubkov, and a string of villages to its east in the Donetsk region as it launched its long-awaited counter-offensive.

Ukrainian officials enforce a media blackout to bolster operational security, but say Russia suffered far greater losses than Ukrainian forces in its latest offensive.

An official in the region said Ukrainian forces had destroyed a large Russian munitions depot in the occupied Kherson region as part of Kiev’s weeks-long effort to wreak havoc on Russian supply lines.

British military intelligence said that the fierce fighting in recent days focused on Zaporizhia, western Donetsk and the vicinity of Bakhmut, which Russia captured last month after a battle that was the longest during this war.

“Ukraine continues offensive operations in all of these areas, and has made little progress,” she added on Twitter.

Intelligence assessment

According to British military intelligence’s assessment, Russian defensive operations were “relatively effective in the south”, with both sides suffering heavy losses.

A few days ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who rarely comments on the course of the war, made two unusually detailed comments in which he mocked the Ukrainian offensive and said Kiev’s forces had “no chance” of overcoming his country’s forces despite their recent acquisition of Western tanks.

His comments appeared aimed at reassuring the Russians at a crucial juncture, nearly 16 months into the conflict, as Ukraine seeks to end a months-long stalemate and reclaim the 18 percent of its territory still under Russian control.

Peace mission

During talks in St. Petersburg on Saturday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presented Putin with a 10-point peace initiative put forward by seven African countries and told him it was time for Russia and Ukraine to start negotiations to end the war.

Putin responded by launching a series of familiar accusations that have been denied by Ukraine and the West, and said that it was Kiev, not Moscow, that refused to hold the talks. He thanked the Russian President Ramaphosa for his “noble mission”.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Putin had expressed interest in the plan, but it was “difficult to implement”.

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the African delegation, which visited Kiev for the first time since the war began for separate direct talks on the peace initiative, that allowing negotiations now would only lead to “freezing the war” and continuing the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Adding to the emphasis on the yawning gulf between the two sides, Putin used a groundbreaking economic forum on Friday to personally insult Zelensky and to reaffirm Ukraine’s “demilitarization” goals he declared on the first day of the war. Kiev and the West reject those goals, describing them as a false pretext for the invasion.

However, Ramaphosa sought to project a positive image of the Ukraine-Russia visit, writing on Twitter Sunday that “the African Peace Initiative has had an impact and its ultimate success will be measured against its objective, which is to stop the war.”

He added that African leaders will continue to talk to both Putin and Zelensky and will brief UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on their efforts so far.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said today, Sunday, that the African delegation does not expect the talks to have immediate results, adding that it is “a beginning that we hope will bear fruit in the end.”

destruction for months

Zelensky praised the ability of Ukrainian forces to repel Russian attacks “very effectively” near Avdiivka, one of the main fighting points in the east of the country.

“The Avdiivka sector is repelling attacks very effectively,” he said in his videotaped evening address.

He added that the attacks on the South Tavrian front were the “most ferocious”, expressing his gratitude to the soldiers who are fighting there and elsewhere.

Ukrainian military officials have reported progress on the southern front.

The war destroyed Ukrainian villages and cities, forced millions to leave their homes, inflicted heavy human losses among Russian and Ukrainian forces that were not disclosed, in addition to killing thousands of Ukrainian civilians.

The two sides accused each other of blowing up a huge dam in Ukraine on June 6 and flooding large swathes of the war zone.

The United Nations reported today that Russia “has so far refused our request to enter the areas under its temporary military control” after the dam bombing.

“The United Nations will continue to work for the necessary access (to the areas). We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law… Help cannot be withheld from those who need it,” Denise Brown, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.

In the Russian-controlled town of Hola Bristan, Reuters filmed volunteers hauling water after homes were flooded on Saturday, and distributing bread and drinking water.

“No one in the world will be punished for the torture we are going through, for this terrible disaster,” said Tamara, 78, a retired nurse.

“This is what frustrates me. No one will be punished for this. I would like to put at least one person (on trial) and punish them for everything. So the whole world can see that.”