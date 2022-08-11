Russia affirmed this Thursday that he is continuing negotiations with USA for prisoner swap, which could include American basketball star Brittney Grinersentenced in Russia to 9 years in prison for drug possession and smuggling.

“Negotiations are conducted by competent authorities,” said Ivan Nechaev, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Nechaev added that Moscow assumes that the negotiating process must “take into account the interests of both parties.”

Russia last week warned that it will not negotiate prisoner swaps with the United States through “public address diplomacy.”

“If we start discussing in the press any details related to the exchanges, they will never take place,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the attempt to bring this discussion into public debate “is a mistake that the Americans have already made.”

Griner, double world and Olympic champion with her country, was arrested last February at a Moscow airport with cannabis oil in her suitcase, a substance that is prohibited in Russia.

The sentence against him was handed down last week in a court in Khimki, in the Russian capital region.

The US State Department regretted the conviction and assured that it will work for the athlete’s release.

In addition to Griner, Washington is seeking to exchange Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, sentenced to 16 years for espionage in Russia.

Russia in turn hopes to bring home the “merchant of death”, Victor But, who is serving 25 years in a US prison.

EFE

