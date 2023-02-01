The Russian government considered this Wednesday that the possible delivery of long-range missiles to Ukraine by the United States “will not change” anything and assured that Russia will continue its offensive at all costs.

The supply of missiles with a range of 150 km would lead “to an increase in tensions, to an escalation (of the conflict),” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

“It would mean additional efforts for us, but it will not change the course of events, the special military operation will continue,” he added.

for months, Ukraine orders hundreds of modern heavy tanks, missiles with a range of more than 100 km and planes to be able to carry out counteroffensives capable of reconquering the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he would speak with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, about his weapons needs.

Ukraine says it needs high-precision missiles with a range of more than 100 kilometers to destroy Russia’s supply lines and ammunition depots, the only way for kyiv to overcome its troop and weapons deficit.

Until now, its western allies have refused to hand over those systems for fear of provoking a new escalation of the Russian offensive.

Instead, after hesitating for several weeks, the Europeans and Americans gave green light for deliveries of modern heavy tanksalthough their number is still below what kyiv claims.

Russia insists, for its part, that these supplies to Ukraine show “a direct involvement” of the West in the conflict.

