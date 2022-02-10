MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that a collective European Union response to Russian security proposals would lead to a breakdown in talks, but insisted Moscow was in favor of diplomacy to ease tensions over Ukraine.

Speaking after talks in Moscow with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, Lavrov said he could not understand British anxiety about Russian military exercises in neighboring Belarus, whose active phase began on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Vladimir Soldatkin)

