O Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskovdenied this Thursday (31) the information released by the United States, which indicates that the president of the former Soviet Republic, Vladimir Putin, is being misinformed about the real progress of the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“They simply don’t understand what is happening in the Kremlin. They don’t understand President Putin and they don’t understand the decision-making mechanism”, assured the Executive representative, in a daily press conference by telephone.

US intelligence agencies have indicated that the Russian president feels misled by aides because they are providing “misinformation” about the evolution of the war in Ukraine and the effect of Western sanctions on the country’s economy.

The United States also admitted concern that the situation would affect negotiations that take place between delegations from the two former Soviet republics to bring positions together and seek a ceasefire. The Kremlin regretted this Thursday (31) statements by US officials about possible interference in a peace agreement.

“This kind of lack of full understanding leads to wrong, reckless decisions and has very bad consequences,” Peskov said.