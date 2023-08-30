How did you feel about the content of this article?

Tributes at the tomb of Yevgeny Prigozhin, buried in St Petersburg this Tuesday (29) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday (30) that the investigation into the crash of the plane that killed the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, last week had not yet pinpointed the reasons for the incident. incident, but stated that one of the hypotheses is that the aircraft was shot down.

“Since there are still no conclusions from the investigators, I cannot formulate them precisely, but it is obvious that there are different lines of investigation, with, you know what we are talking about, say, a premeditated vile act among them,” said the spokesperson for the Kremlin to the press in Moscow.

On Tuesday (29), the Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) had informed the Reuters agency that the commission that investigates air accidents in Russia has ruled out “at this moment” the investigation under international rules of the crash of the plane from Prigozhin.

Due to the fact that the flight was domestic, Russia is not obliged to carry out the investigation following international parameters, but experts point out that this would be necessary, because the plane that crashed was from the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer.

“The investigation is ongoing. The Investigation Committee is in charge. This is an entirely Russian investigation. No international aspect is on the agenda,” Peskov said on Wednesday.

The plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a failed Wagner Group mutiny against the Russian government in late June, crashed in the Tver region on Wednesday, killing all seven passengers and three pilots on board.

Due to President Vladimir Putin’s history of eliminating former allies, there is speculation that he could have ordered Prigozhin’s death, but the Kremlin has refuted this accusation.