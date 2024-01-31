Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that a Patriot missile American-made plane shot down military transport which, according to Moscow, It was transporting captured Ukrainian soldiers.

“The plane was shot down, it has already been confirmed with certainty, by an American Patriot system,” Putin said on television.

The plane was shot down on January 24 and Russian authorities said 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board.



Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied the downing but some officials questioned whether the plane was transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Putin also said that Russia “insists” that an international investigation be opened into the shootdown but that “there are no international organizations willing” to participate.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyalso called for an international investigation but said it will likely be hampered because Russia has full control of access to the crash site.

The Patriots They are surface-to-air guided missiles that can target aircraft or can be used defensively to eliminate missiles.

The United States finally agreed to provide such systems to Ukraine by the end of 2022.

