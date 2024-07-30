The Kremlin on Tuesday (30) called on the Venezuelan opposition to accept its defeat in Sunday’s presidential elections and congratulate dictator Nicolás Maduro on his victory at the polls.

“We see that the opposition does not want to resign itself and accept its defeat, although we believe it should do so and congratulate the winner of the elections,” Dmitry Peskov, the Russian presidential spokesman, said at his daily press conference.

Peskov also considered it “very important”, in reference to the post-election protests that broke out in the country, “that attempts to heat up the situation in Venezuela are not encouraged by third countries”.

Furthermore, he defended that “Venezuela should be free from external interference”, but did not mention the allegations of fraud by the opposition and the calls for transparency made by several Latin American countries.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin congratulated Maduro on Monday (29) for his electoral victory, while telling him that he was always “welcome” in his country; while Russian deputies and senators who participated as observers denied that there had been electoral fraud.

In turn, the Russian embassy in Caracas on Tuesday asked its citizens in the Latin American country to avoid, as much as possible, going out onto the streets, crowds and “conflict-ridden neighborhoods.”

The Russian regime also advised tourists from its country who plan to travel to Venezuela to carefully follow all recommendations of the Russian authorities.

Two Kremlin allies in Latin America, the dictatorships of Cuba and Nicaragua, are among the few countries in the region that have recognized Maduro’s electoral victory without objection.

Xi Jinping supports Maduro’s questionable re-election

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping also sent a congratulatory message to his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, on Tuesday for his re-election.

“Since taking office, Maduro has led the Venezuelan government and its people to choose a development path that suits their national conditions, achieving great achievements in their nation-building,” Xi said, according to the state news agency. Xinhua.

The communist leader said China and Venezuela are “good friends who trust each other” as well as “good partners moving forward toward common development.”

“China will, as always, firmly support Venezuela’s efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and dignity, as well as Venezuela’s sovereignty and just cause of opposing foreign interference,” the dictator said.

Xi concludes the letter by stressing that he is “looking forward to working with the president [ditador] Maduro to continue leading the strategic partnership between China and Venezuela against all obstacles to new heights to benefit our two peoples.”

China on Tuesday called for respect for the choices made by the Venezuelan people, after some countries and organizations questioned the legitimacy of the presidential election.

In the months leading up to the elections, China reaffirmed its support for “the sovereignty and independence” of Venezuela and its desire for the South American country’s regime to conduct the electoral process in accordance with “its constitution and national laws” and “without external interference.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and China, strengthened during the administration of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez (1999-2013) and consolidated since his death until now.

The disputed official results of the presidential elections in Venezuela, which gave victory to Maduro with 51.2% of the votes, sparked protests on Monday in Caracas and in several regions of the country, some of them repressed by the military, while the majority opposition ratified the victory of its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.