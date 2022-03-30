Vladimir Putin attends mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, May 2021.| Photo: SERGEI GUNEYEV/ EFE

O government of russia considers that there has been no progress in the negotiations with Ukraine, after a meeting between the delegations of the two countries in Istanbul, Turkey, although there is an understanding that there are “positive” points in the talks.

“We cannot see progress. We expect a very long work”, he said this Wednesday (30) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in a press conference. According to the government representative, among the elements considered positive, it can be highlighted that the Ukrainian mission began to “formulate and put on paper” its proposals. “Until now, we haven’t achieved that,” the spokesperson explained.

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski, spoke yesterday for the first time about the possibility of a treaty between Moscow and Kiev, after negotiations he described as “constructive”. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself acknowledged on Tuesday that there had been “progress” in the talks in Istanbul, during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

At the same time, the Russian leader remained adamant about his desire to continue the military offensive in Ukraine. “After today’s substantive conversation, we agreed and proposed an agreement, according to which the meeting between the heads of state (Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky) is possible to take place simultaneously with the start of a treaty,” said Medinski.

Russia’s chief negotiator explained that the Ukrainian proposals include Kiev’s resignation from the intention of joining NATO and the Ukrainian commitment to permanent neutrality, being a country without nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction or foreign troops.

In addition, Kiev would give up trying to recover, by military means, the Crimean peninsula and the port of Sevastopol, just as the claim to the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk would not be part of the security guarantees. In return, Medinski said, Ukraine demands international security guarantees and assumes that Russia will not oppose entry into the European Union.