Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that Lynne Tracy, the new U.S. ambassador to Moscow, will not improve ties between the two countries because of what she called Washington's ongoing "hybrid war" against Russia.

The ambassador’s appointment comes at a time when relations between Russia and the United States remain at historic lows due to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Zakharova said Tracy’s room for maneuver would be limited due to what she said was strong bipartisan anti-Russian sentiment in the United States.

She said she believed it would be progress if US-Russia relations did not deteriorate further, but said Russia does not believe further deterioration can be avoided.

Last week, the Kremlin rejected the idea that Washington and Moscow could change their relationship midway through US President Joe Biden’s term, adding that there was “no hope” for improvement in the near future.

