Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the enclave of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania, this week, amid “escalating tensions with NATO | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated, this Friday (26), that the Steadfast Defender maneuvers, organized by NATO and considered its largest military exercises in recent decades, could have “tragic” consequences for Europe.

“For several months, a group of 90,000 troops from 31 NATO member countries, plus Sweden, will actively operate close to Russian borders, in a territory stretching from Norway to Romania,” said the Russian diplomatic spokeswoman. , Maria Zakharova, at a press conference.

Such behavior by the Western organization, according to Moscow, not only “increases the risk of military incidents”, but could have “tragic consequences for Europe”.

The Russian diplomat also said that Russia “has no plans to attack neighboring countries that are members of the alliance”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled this Thursday (25) to the enclave of Kaliningrad, located between Poland and Lithuania, shortly after the start of NATO military exercises. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that the trip was a “message” to the Atlantic Alliance and added that “all measures were taken” to guarantee the safety of the Kremlin chief during his plane's flight to the enclave without revealing the aircraft's route.

This week, the Western bloc began the “Steadfast Defender 2024” military maneuvers, which include 90,000 soldiers from member countries and Sweden, whose entry into the alliance now depends only on Hungary's approval. The exercises, which will last until May, will be carried out mainly on the eastern side of the Alliance.