After strong crosses with the European Union, the authorities of Russia expressed this Tuesday that they are willing to cooperate with the government of Germany to produce and supply the vaccine Sputnik V against the coronavirus, according to the Russian Minister of Industry and Commerce, Denis Manturov.

In a statement collected by the Sputnik news agency, the minister indicated that “without a doubt”, Moscow is willing to collaborate with the “German partners both in terms of supplies and production of the vaccine, even on German territory.” .

Thus, he recalled that to date almost thirty countries, including some in Europe, have approved the use of the Russian vaccine. “We are open to industrial collaboration and willing to cooperate to organize the manufacture of the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, “he stressed.

In addition, he stressed that “there are already agreements in this regard” with Brazil, India, Korea, China, Belarus and Kazakhstan. “

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), in charge of promoting Sputnik V on the international market, sent a request to the European Medicines Agency on January 29 for approval of the vaccine.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that Germany and other EU countries could use Sputnik V as soon as the drug is authorized by the agency.

Angela Merkel’s government would not reject out of the box the covid vaccines developed in Russia and China, as long as they are certified as “safe and effective” and authorized for use in the EU.

The Vladimir Putin government has already signed a contract with several countries to sell its Sputnik V vaccine against Covid. Photo: REUTERS

“If the Russian vaccine or any other complies with that process and its safety and effectiveness is proven, then it can be used in Germany or in any other EU country,” Seibert said.

The makers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have already applied for certification from the EMA. At the moment, it has not been reported that the two vaccines produced in China against the coronavirus have started this process.

Resistances in Europe

The question has been raised after some European partners question the relevance of authorizing the Russian vaccine for reasons beyond the strictly sanitary and a debate broke out in the bloc about it.

The Prime Minister of Liguania, Ingrida Simonyte, assured last week that her country will not immunize its citizens against the covid with the Sputnik V vaccine because she considers Moscow’s offer is part of a “geopolitical game”.

A nurse prepares to inject a dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm, Germany. Photo: REUTERS

During his recent visit to Moscow, the high representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, expressed his confidence that the Russian vaccine will obtain the green light in the Union.

“I hope that now the EMA can certify the efficacy of this vaccine for use also in the EU member countries. It would be good news because, as you know, we are facing a vaccine shortage and if there is another source of supply (it would be ) welcome, “he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation in January in which the possibility of cooperation in this area was explored, from technical support to facilitate certification to joint production.

A study recently published in the specialized journal “The Lancet” gave it an effectiveness similar to that of others already used in the EU.

Source: DPA and EFE

CB