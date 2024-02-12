Kremlin denied Ukraine's accusations and reported that Starlink is not authorized to operate in the country

The Kremlin denied this Monday (12.Feb.2024) Ukraine's accusation that Russian troops were using Starlink, satellite internet from businessman Elon Musk. According to the Russian government, the service is not even certified to operate in the country.

According to information from ReutersKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Starlink cannot be used in Russia officially. “That's why here, perhaps, we shouldn't meddle in the discussion between the Kiev regime and businessman Musk”said in reference to the Ukrainian government.

On Sunday (11.Feb), the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a statement on its website saying that the organization “confirmed” the use of Satarlink satellite communication terminals by members of Russian troops in occupied areas.

“IRadio intercepts of the attackers' conversations indicate that Starlink terminals were installed, for example, in units of the 83rd separate air assault brigade of the Russian armed forces in order to establish Internet access.”says the note.

According to Andriy Yusov, representative of Intelligence, the “scale of use [da Starlink]” it's growing up. “This is starting to become systemic”he declared.

However, in addition to the Kremlin, Elon Musk, owner of the service, also denies the Ukrainian information. In his profile on X, on Sunday (Feb 11), he he wrote that the accusation is “categorically false”.