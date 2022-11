Ukrainian grain ships in Istanbul after leaving the Black Sea and passing through the Bosphorus Strait | Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

Russia declared on Monday that Ukraine’s grain export agreement could not continue to function without its participation and said it would not allow ships that had not been inspected by its experts to cross the Black Sea.

The announcement was made by Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, at a Security Council meeting convened by Russia after the drone attack on its Black Sea fleet and the subsequent decision to suspend the agreement it had signed with Ukraine, the UN and Turkey. to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain.

Nebenzya accused Ukraine of using this mechanism for military purposes and said that his country cannot allow the passage of vessels that it has not inspected, which is why it will have to take its own “control measures” if traffic continues.

“We will give details of our approach to this in the very near future,” explained the diplomat, who regretted that the coordination center in Istanbul had approved some ships without Russian permission.

Despite Russia’s withdrawal from the pact, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on Monday approved the transport of 16 bulk carriers, 12 of them from Ukrainian ports and four on their way to Ukraine for loading, and plan to continue inspections of more waiting ships.

In this context, Nebenzya stressed that decisions taken without Russia do not oblige Russia and insisted that the Black Sea agreement cannot be implemented without its participation.

The Russian ambassador repeated to the Security Council the allegations made in recent days by his government, which claims that the maritime drones used on Saturday against Russian ships in the port of Sevastopol used the so-called “grain corridor”, the security zone of the Black Sea for the export of Ukrainian grain.

Moscow maintains that at least one of the devices may have been launched from a merchant ship sailing under the Black Sea agreement, and has decided it cannot remain at sea for the time being, although it has not announced a definitive exit.