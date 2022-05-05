Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has been carrying out nuclear weapons tests and threatening rivals.

Russia said it had simulated, on Wednesday (May 4, 2022), the launch of nuclear-capable missiles. The test would have been carried out in Kaliningrad, Russian territory separated from the rest of the country, between Poland and Lithuania.

Second note the Russian Ministry of Defense, the forces simulated “electronic releases” of its nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile system.

With the participation of more than a hundred soldiers, Defense trained single and multiple strikes against missile launchers, airstrips, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts of a simulated enemy.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has been carrying out nuclear weapons tests and threatening rivals.

SCRATCHS “CONSIDERABLE” OF NUCLEAR WAR

On April 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned of the “considerable” risks of nuclear war. The warning came after the US State Department approved a potential sale of $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine.

“the risks [de uma guerra nuclear] are now considerable,” said Lavrov in Russian state TV interview. “I wouldn’t want to take these risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we shouldn’t underestimate him”, he added.

Also according to the minister, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is “engaged in a war with Russia through a prosecutor” and is “arming this prosecutor”, which would be Ukraine.

US RESPONSE

Russian rhetoric about the use of nuclear weapons is not causing fear in the United States, according to a US defense official. In a statement to Reutersthe official — who preferred to remain anonymous — said the US is monitoring Moscow’s use of nuclear weapons.

“We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day to the best of our ability and do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory.”he said.