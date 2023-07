Storm Shadow missile on display at the RAF Museum near London. Model is being supplied to Ukraine by western powers. | Photo: Rept0n1x/Wikimedia Commons

Russian anti-aircraft defense shot down two Ukrainian missiles in the border province of Briansk on Sunday, as announced by the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz. “Today, Russian air defense forces shot down two missiles from the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” says a statement released by the local politician via Telegram. Bogomaz informed that, as a result of the fall of one of the missiles, a sawmill in the town of Bitosh was completely destroyed.

the communication vehicle mash, also on Telegram, reported that the missiles would be aimed at the Desnogorsk nuclear power plant, in the neighboring region of Smolensk, and against the military airfield in the also neighboring region of Kaluga. Still according to the information, the anti-aircraft defense shot them down over Bitosh.

Preliminary data indicate that the missiles used would be the long-range Storm Shadow, produced by the United Kingdom. The vice-president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, stated in Telegram that, if the information on the British origin of the missiles and on the target, the Desnogorsk power plant, is confirmed, Russia must think about reprisals.