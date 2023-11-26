Russia claims that the Ukrainian Army launched a massive drone attack this Sunday, November 26, on the outskirts of the Russian capital and the regions of Moscow, Tula, Kaluga, Bryansk and Smolensk. The Russian Ministry of Defense explained that around twenty unmanned aircraft were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses during the early hours of the morning and throughout the morning.

Russian air defenses shot down at least 24 drones over the Moscow region – which surrounds but does not include the capital – and four other provinces to the south and west, the Russian Defense Ministry and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement. series of updates on his Telegram channel. Neither of them made reference to victims.

Andrei Vorobyev, governor of the Moscow region, wrote on Telegram that the drone strikes hit three unspecified buildings in the area, but added that no one was injured.

Drone crashed into 12-storey apartment block in western Russian city of Tulaabout 180 kilometers south of Moscow, slightly injuring one resident and causing limited damage, according to local governor Aleksei Dyumin.

Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports also closed briefly due to the drone attack, Russian state news agency Tass reported. Both appeared to have resumed normal operation at 6 a.m. local time, according to data from international flight tracking portals.

Moscow and kyiv exchange drone attacks

The Russian capital has been regularly attacked by drones since May and Russian authorities have blamed Ukraine. Military analysts then commented that in the first attacks, locally made Ukrainian drones were used, which could not carry a load as heavy as the Iranian-made Shahed ones used by Russia.

Late Sunday morning, Ukrainian authorities had not confirmed or commented on the attackswhich occurred a day after Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital with more than 60 Shahed drones.

At least five civilians were injured in the assault, which lasted several hours and in which several buildings, including a daycare center, were damaged by falling debris from the downed drones. Among the injured is an 11-year-old boy, according to kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

A kindergarten damaged after a Russian drone attack in kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, November 25, 2023. © AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Early Sunday, the Ukrainian air force claimed to have shot down eight of the nine Shahed drones fired overnight by Russian forces.

Also on Sunday morning, The Russian Defense Ministry reported that two Soviet-made S-200 rockets fired by kyiv had been shot down over the Sea of ​​Azovwhich stretches between Crimea and the Russian-occupied Ukrainian coast.

According to local news sources, air raid sirens sounded earlier in Russian-annexed Crimea, which on Friday was the target of what Russian authorities called “a major drone attack.” Road traffic was also briefly disrupted on Sunday morning on the 19 kilometer bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland.

There was no news of casualties or comment from kyiv authorities.

Clashes in eastern Ukraine intensify

Separately, parts of Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine were left without electricity following a nighttime Ukrainian attack on a thermal power plant in the Donetsk region.

According to Denis Pushilin, who heads the province that Russia illegally annexed last year, the attack on the Starobesheve power plant left parts of the occupied cities of Donetsk and Mariupol, along with other nearby areas, without power.

On the outskirts of Donetsk, Russian troops have continued their attempts to advance near Avdiivka, the eastern town that has been a Kiev stronghold and a focus of fighting since the early days of the war, according to Ukrainian General Staff reports and analysis. of the Institute for the Study of War, based in Washington.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss”, Ukrainian soldiers walk past a burning volunteer bus after a Russian drone hit it near Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, on Thursday November 23, 2023. © AP / Shandyba Mykyta

The Ukrainian General Staff reported Sunday morning that Kiev forces had repulsed Russian attacks northeast, west and southwest of Avdiivka in the past 24 hours, as Moscow troops struggled to encircle the city.

Russian shelling killed two civilians in the Donetsk region on Saturday and overnight, acting Ukrainian Governor Ihor Moroz reported on Telegram on Sunday morning. During the same period, Russian projectiles wounded one person in the northern Ukrainian province of Sumy, bordering Russia, according to a Telegram update from the Ukrainian regional military command.

With AP