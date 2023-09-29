The Russian Ministry of Defense wrote in a message via Telegram: “11 Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense systems… one of them over the Kaluga region and 10 over the Kursk region.”

Earlier, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said that the border region with eastern Ukraine was “subject to heavy attack” by Ukrainian drones.

In Playa, less than 25 kilometers from the border, “a Ukrainian drone threw two explosive devices at a power distribution station,” the governor said via Telegram.

He explained: “A fire broke out in a transformer. Five towns and a hospital were deprived of electricity. Relief teams headed to the place.”

He added that power “will be restored as soon as possible.”

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced via Telegram that it had destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the neighboring Belgorod region.

The Ministry explained that the first march was destroyed around 17:00 (14:00 GMT) on Thursday, and the second was destroyed 4 hours after that.

The ministry explained, “The Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region was destroyed by air defenses.”

The Belgorod and Kursk regions are located on the borders of eastern Ukraine.

Since Ukraine launched its counterattack in early June, Russia has been subjected to a wave of drone attacks that damaged buildings even in Moscow.

The Russian authorities downplayed the importance of these attacks.