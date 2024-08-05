The head of Russia’s National Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, said on Monday (5) in Tehran that his country “is ready for comprehensive cooperation with Iran on regional issues.”

Shoigu made the statement during a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, General Mohammad Baqeri, in which they discussed regional developments and bilateral cooperation on security issues and commercial projects, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

Baqeri, in turn, highlighted the strategic relations between Tehran and Moscow. “The relations between Iran and Russia are strategic, deep and long-term,” said the Iranian general, who also welcomed the tripartite cooperation with China.

Upon arrival in Tehran, Shoigu met with the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and then met with the country’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Shoigu’s visit to Tehran comes amid fears of military escalation in the Middle East following the killing in Tehran of the political leader of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, which was previously condemned by the Kremlin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his G7 counterparts today to warn them that an attack by Iranian and Hezbollah forces against Israel could occur within 24 hours, Axios reported.

Iran itself reiterated on Monday that “it is necessary to punish Israel” after Haniyeh’s execution, but claimed that Tehran was not responsible for the escalation in the Middle East.

However, Russian news agency Ria Novosti assured that this visit has no relation to the latest events, as it was carried out at Ahmadian’s invitation during a telephone conversation in May.

