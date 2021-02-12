If the European Union applies new sanctions against Russia, this time for the imprisonment of the main adversary of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalni, Russia will completely break relations with Brussels. This was announced last night by the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with the controversial presenter Vladimir Soloviov.

“In the event that we see again, as we have already suffered more than once, that sanctions are applied against certain productive sectors, creating risks for our economy even in the most sensitive areas. We do not want to isolate ourselves from the world, but we must be prepared, “Lavrov said. In his words, reproducing the old phrase from Roman times “si vis pacem, para bellum”, “if you want peace, prepare for war.”

The head of Russian Diplomacy met in Moscow on February 5 with the High Representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, in what was the most obvious staging that has been seen so far of the gap between Brussels and Moscow. Despite numerous disagreements, both nevertheless advocated “keeping all channels of communication open” between the two parties.

On Tuesday, in an intervention before the European Parliament, Borrell spoke of adopting “concrete measures” to respond to the “anti-democratic and repressive drift” of Russia. The possibility of applying new sanctions will be studied in the Foreign Affairs Council at the end of February. Navalni’s team has already proposed to Brussels a concrete package of sanctions against people in the immediate vicinity of President Vladimir Putin. A final decision could be taken in March within the European Council.

Borrell regretted that the Russian authorities do not want to engage with the EU in a “constructive dialogue” that includes human rights and freedoms in general. But on Wednesday, during a ceremony at the Russian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of “Diplomat’s Day”, Lavrov questioned “the dubious interpretation of universal values” that the EU makes in relation to Navalni, whom they consider a simple delinquent with pending accounts with Justice. According to their views, “any attempt by Russia to be independent, to defend its right to pursue its own foreign policy, meets the increasingly fierce resistance of our Western partners.”