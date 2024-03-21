Shokhin: tax changes in Russia need to be linked to investment deductions

Differentiation of personal income tax is overdue, but it should be linked to the receipt of deductions, for example, by those who invest in long-term securities. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to TASShe noted that in this matter “it is not enough to simply raise the stakes.”

According to Shokhin, in connection with the planned changes to the tax system, we are talking about quite extensive, serious work. “There are many aspects here in which we would like to participate,” said the president of the RSPP, indicating that the organization would like to work on them together with the Cabinet of Ministers and deputies.

Earlier, Putin, during his address to the Federal Assembly, proposed setting up a differentiated taxation system. In particular, he called for eliminating loopholes for tax evasion or understatement. The initiative of the head of state also included an increase in tax rates for wealthy citizens.

In this regard, the government began to consider increasing personal income tax. Specific parameters are still unknown. According to some reports, we may be talking about increasing taxes for earnings of over a million rubles a year.