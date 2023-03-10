(Reuters) – Russia said on Friday it was still in contact with the United States over its last remaining nuclear weapons treaty, despite suspending participation in it last month, and that it had little prospect of returning to the deal.

According to the RIA news agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he had no expectations of significant progress in contacts between Moscow and Washington on the New Start treaty.

The 2010 agreement limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can use. President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Moscow would suspend the treaty, accusing the US of trying to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine.

“A hypothetical opportunity to return to this whole subject can only arise when and if Washington reconsiders its course of destructive escalation towards the Russian Federation, which in all respects is unacceptable and destructive to what you might call the remnants of our relations between Moscow and Washington,” Ryabkov told the agency.

Russia has said it will stick to the treaty’s numerical limits for warheads, but Ryabkov has ruled out resuming the mutual inspections under the treaty, saying that is “impossible”.

New Start is the only remaining nuclear weapons pact between the two countries, the successor to a series of agreements dating back to the 1970s that halted the Cold War arms race between the US and the Soviet Union.

Security analysts say the collapse of the deal, or the failure to renew it when it expires in 2026, will increase nuclear risks at a time of heightened confrontation between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

