Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev warned on Monday (27) that the country has modern weapons capable of destroying the United States if its existence is at risk.

“Forgetting the lessons of history, some in the West are already talking about a revenge that will lead to military victory over Russia. About this, we can only say one thing (…). Russia has unique modern weaponry, capable of destroying any adversary, including the United States, if its existence is threatened,” Patrushev said in an interview with the daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

On the other hand, he emphasized that “Russia is patient and does not intimidate anyone with its military superiority.”

Considered one of the “hawks” closest to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Patrushev also warned of the belief that “in the event of a direct conflict with Russia, the US will be able to carry out a preemptive strike, after which Russia will no longer be able to respond. “.

“This is short-sighted idiocy, which is very dangerous,” he added.

In addition, Patrushev accused NATO of direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, providing weapons and intelligence information to the country to defeat Russia.

“In reality, NATO countries are part of the conflict. They have turned Ukraine into a big military camp. They send arms and ammunition to Ukrainian troops, provide intelligence information, including that obtained from satellites and drones,” he said.

Patrushev pointed out that NATO instructors and advisers are training the Ukrainian military, while on the frontline there are mercenaries from these countries fighting as part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“By trying to prolong this warlike confrontation as long as possible, they do not hide their main objective – to defeat Russia on the battlefield and disintegrate it afterwards,” he added.