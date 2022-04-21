Ukraine did not confirm the information; on TV, Putin congratulated the country’s Defense on the city’s “success in liberating”

Russia announced this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) the capture of Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine that was besieged for almost 2 months. Until the publication of this text, the information has not been confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.

In broadcast on state television, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned President Vladimir Putin that about 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered.

Approximately 2,000 fighters would be hiding in underground tunnels of the Azovstal factory, which has 6 km². They “are fenced in and the perimeter of the steel plant is securely blocked off,” Shoigu said.

Putin congratulated the defense minister on the “successful release” of Mariupol.

The Russian military official also said that Mariupol was now calm and had directed civilians to return to the city. According to Shoigu, the Moscow army evacuated more than 142,000 civilians from the city.