The Russian Defense Ministry said, via Telegram, that it had detected two US artifacts flying near the annexed Crimean peninsula on an “intelligence mission” and said that Moscow’s warplanes were sent to “avoid an eventual violation of the border”.

The Russian Aerospace Forces said they managed to thwart the advance of two US drones that were in the southwestern Black Sea.

According to Moscow, it was about two drones: an MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 and a Global Hawk, which sought to “carry out a terrorist attack on the facilities of the Russian Federation.”

“As a result of the actions of the anti-aircraft forces on duty, the US intelligence drones altered the direction of their flight and left the area,” the Defense Ministry statement read.

The Kremlin targets espionage missions by the West against it.

It is not the first time that Russia has reported sending its drone-repelling machinery from the United States and Ukraine so far this year.

In March, two Russian fighter jets shot down a US drone over the Black Sea. For Moscow, any device that “flies over the limits of the temporary restriction zone of Crimea” is violating the space established by Russia on the peninsula.

And earlier this month, on August 5, the Russian Defense Ministry sent a fighter jet to intercept another US spy drone. It was an MQ-9A and it was also flying over the area protected by Moscow in the Black Sea.

This photo taken from video posted on Thursday, March 16, 2023, shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the MQ-9 drone and beginning to release fuel as it passes, over the Black Sea, the Pentagon said. © AP Photo/Libkos

So far in 2023, Ukraine has intensified attacks with drones, specifically in Sevastopol and some cities in Crimea, as happened on August 12, when 20 Ukrainian drones were detected by Russia in the airspace of the peninsula. which Russia annexed in 2014.

On the night of Sunday, August 27, Ukraine denounced that Russia fired four missiles from the Black Sea, two of which were intercepted.

The Black Sea is becoming a growing scene of hostilities after Moscow withdrew from a United Nations-Turkey-brokered export treaty for Ukrainian grains, claiming that Russia’s part of the agreement had not been fulfilled.

From Ukraine to Türkiye: a second ship successfully arrived

Russia’s veto ended the deal and earlier this month it fired on a cargo ship belonging to a Turkish company headed for Izmail, a port on the Danube in southern Ukraine.

Despite the tension and the cancellation of the pact, there are already two ships that have managed to reach Turkey with Ukrainian grain: this Monday, August 28, a second cargo ship arrived in Istanbul.

The Liberian-flagged vessel Primus sailed along the coasts of NATO members Romania and Bulgaria after leaving Odessa on Sunday.

First ship with Ukrainian grain reaches Turkey through new shipping corridor





01:20 © France 24

The first cargo ship to use alternative routes to trade Ukrainian grain was a Hong Kong-flagged container ship, which left Odessa last week, it also successfully reached Istanbul.

Ukraine regains territory in the southeast

Also this Monday, August 28, kyiv reported having retaken Robotyne, to the southeast of its territory.

Ukraine’s deputy defense minister said that “Robotyne has been released” and the defense minister assured that her troops were trying to move south under the counter-offensive strategy.

We have two tasks for the next meeting of the Staff. The first is a report on preparations for the winter. Various aspects, including security. Second: a program of preparation for the use of new combat aircraft. Politically, everything has already been done. Agreements have been… pic.twitter.com/Z6UCwJIqTU — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 28, 2023



Last week the Ukrainian authorities assured that their troops had raised the yellow and blue national flag in Robotyne, but the victory had not yet been fully consummated, as the uniformed men were under fire in that town.

As of the publication of this article, Ukraine’s recovery of Robotyne had not yet been confirmed by Russia.

A security officer stands next to the Navi-Star ship that has been filled with grain since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began five months ago as it waits to set sail from the Odessa seaport, in Odessa, Ukraine, July 29, 2022. © AP Photo/David Goldman, File

In other war zones, Ukrainian forces are also fighting Russian troops in eastern Ukraine, where the advance of the counteroffensive was slower than expected due to extensive minefields and Russian trenches, the Army said. ukrainian.

With AP and Reuters