(Reuters) – Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday its forces had captured more territory in Bakhmut as they sought to seize full control of the city.

The battle for Bakhmut became one of the bloodiest of the 14-month war, with the eastern Ukrainian city almost completely destroyed by artillery bombardment and urban fighting.

Russia says capturing Bakhmut will allow it to mount new offensives in eastern Ukraine. If successful, Moscow’s forces will likely face even bigger urban battles for the neighboring cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday that troops had secured two more blocks in Bakhmut’s western districts and that airborne units were providing reinforcements to the north and south.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military force leading the attack on the city, said his troops controlled 80% of Bakhmut. Kiev has repeatedly denied allegations that its forces are about to withdraw.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield information.

Also on Sunday, the Russian-installed chief of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region denied a report by a US think tank that Ukrainian forces had taken up positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

“There is no enemy foothold on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River… our military completely controls this territory,” said Vladimir Saldo on his Telegram channel.

“There may be cases of enemy sabotage groups landing to take a selfie, before being… destroyed or pushed into the water by our fighters.”

Citing Russian military bloggers embedded with Moscow forces, the Institute for the Study of War said Ukraine had “established positions” on the eastern bank, although it was not clear “on what scale or with what intentions”.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s southern command neither confirmed nor denied the report and called for “informational silence” to ensure operational security.

“I want everyone to understand that it is very difficult work to cross an obstacle like the Dnipro, for example – when the front line runs along such a wide and powerful river,” Natalia Humeniuk told Ukrainian television.

“You have to have a little patience,” he added.

Russia withdrew its forces from the west bank of the river last year as part of a series of withdrawals that at the time meant a shift in the conflict’s momentum in Kiev’s favour.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell and Dan Peleschuk)