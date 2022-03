Ukrainian soldier in Kiev.| Photo: Nuno Veiga/EFE

O Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushevsaid on Monday (28) that the “special military operation” of the country’s troops in Ukraine is not aimed at changing the government of the neighboring country.

“It was just a response to Kiev’s criminal acts against these (separatist Donetsk and Lugansk) republics, a timely and preventive measure,” said the Kremlin member, after meeting with Algerian Security Council Secretary Nureddin Makri.

According to Patrushev, earlier this year, Kiev authorities “openly refused to adopt the Minsk Accords on a peaceful solution in the Donbas, announced plans to create nuclear weapons in the country and also assembled a group of armed forces with almost 100,000 strong, with heavy weapons on Ukraine’s eastern borders.” Last Sunday (27), the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskydenied the information in an interview with Russian media.

“Under current conditions, Russia could not remain on the sidelines and, according to the Constitution, was obliged to protect its pro-Russian compatriots in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, where 700,000 passports have been handed over in recent years,” he added.