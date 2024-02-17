Ukrainian Defense Forces announced the withdrawal of troops on Friday (16.Feb); Zelensky says his departure was to “save lives”

Russia said this Saturday (17.Feb.2024) that it has control of the city of Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine. The statement was made in message published on the official account of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X (formerly Twitter).

Russian dominance in Avdiivka is seen as the largest since the occupation of the city of Bakhmut in 2023. On Friday (Feb 16), the Ukrainian Defense Forces announced the withdrawal of troops.

The departure comes after Moscow intensified attacks on the area. When speaking on the topic, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the decision to leave Avdiivka was made to “save life” of soldiers.

The statement was made during the Munich Security Conference, in Germany.

The War in Ukraine is about to turn 2 years old. The Russians invaded the country on February 24, 2022.