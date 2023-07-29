Russia says it attacked a Ukrainian army command center in Dnipro

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ukrainian soldiers attack Russian positions near Bakhmut.
Anatoly Stepanov / AFP
Ukrainian soldiers attack Russian positions near Bakhmut.
A missile hit an apartment building and reportedly injured nine.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
to f
The Russian army claimed on Saturday that it attacked a command center of the Ukrainian army in Dnipro on Friday, in central-eastern Ukraine, where a missile struck an apartment building, injuring nine.
(Also read: Shooting in Germany claims the lives of three people; authorities investigate)
“On the evening of July 28, the Russian armed forces attacked the command center of the Ukrainian forces in Dnipro with high-precision weapons,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“The objective was achieved,” he added. Kiev officials said Friday that a Russian missile hit an apartment block in Dnipro, wounding nine people, including two children. Officials said several other buildings were hit, including an empty building of the country’s security service.
INFORMATION IN DEVELOPMENT
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russia #attacked #Ukrainian #army #command #center #Dnipro
Leave a Reply