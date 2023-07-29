Saturday, July 29, 2023
Russia says it attacked a Ukrainian army command center in Dnipro

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2023
in World
Russia says it attacked a Ukrainian army command center in Dnipro

war in ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers attack Russian positions near Bakhmut.

Photo:

Anatoly Stepanov / AFP

Ukrainian soldiers attack Russian positions near Bakhmut.

A missile hit an apartment building and reportedly injured nine.

The Russian army claimed on Saturday that it attacked a command center of the Ukrainian army in Dnipro on Friday, in central-eastern Ukraine, where a missile struck an apartment building, injuring nine.

(Also read: Shooting in Germany claims the lives of three people; authorities investigate)

“On the evening of July 28, the Russian armed forces attacked the command center of the Ukrainian forces in Dnipro with high-precision weapons,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The objective was achieved,” he added. Kiev officials said Friday that a Russian missile hit an apartment block in Dnipro, wounding nine people, including two children. Officials said several other buildings were hit, including an empty building of the country’s security service.

INFORMATION IN DEVELOPMENT

AFP

