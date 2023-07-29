Russia says it attacked a Ukrainian army command center in Dnipro

The Russian army claimed on Saturday that it attacked a command center of the Ukrainian army in Dnipro on Friday, in central-eastern Ukraine, where a missile struck an apartment building, injuring nine.

“On the evening of July 28, the Russian armed forces attacked the command center of the Ukrainian forces in Dnipro with high-precision weapons,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The objective was achieved,” he added. Kiev officials said Friday that a Russian missile hit an apartment block in Dnipro, wounding nine people, including two children. Officials said several other buildings were hit, including an empty building of the country’s security service.

AFP