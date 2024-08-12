Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov insisted on Monday (12) that Russia’s war is not against Ukraine, but against the “collective West,” led by the United States and its allies.

Belousov made the comments at the opening of the Armiya-2024 (Army-2024) forum outside Moscow.

“I welcome you to the opening of the Armiya-2024 International Military-Technical Forum. As you know, today’s event is being held during the special military operation, which is, in fact, an armed confrontation between Russia and the collective West,” the Russian minister said.

According to Belousov, this situation is due to the “desire” of the United States and its allies to maintain their dominance and “prevent the construction of a new multipolar and egalitarian world order.”

“In this sense, this confrontation affects the interests of each country,” he emphasized.

The minister assured that Russia will continue to “modernize its weapons and train its military to gain an advantage over its enemies,” and the forum’s work will focus this year on “this key idea.”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin also sent greetings to the event’s participants and said he hoped many contracts would be signed within the framework of the forum.

“I have no doubt that as a result of the forum, new promising ties will be strengthened and established, and mutually beneficial contracts will be concluded between the Defense Ministry and enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex,” the leader of the Russian regime commented in a video message.

Putin stressed that the forum will make “interaction between close and friendly countries in the sphere of security and protection of national interests even more effective.”

Armiya-2024, which is held annually, is this year attended by representatives of about 1,500 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex, but it is being held on a smaller scale and for only three days.

During the event, more than 28,000 pieces of military and dual-use equipment will be on display across 160,000 square meters of usable area.