Petersburg, featuring images of Russian soldiers from today and the WWII era, along with the Latin letters V and Z, which identify the country’s troops.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The restoration of relations between Russia and the West, which are at their lowest levels due to the Russian military campaign, according to Moscow, in Ukraine, will be a long and difficult process, the deputy said on Monday (25). Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov.

“The way out of this crisis will depend on the future development of events, but whatever the new scenario, the restoration of diplomatic relations with the West to the level they had before will be something, shall we say, complicated and prolonged in time,” said Ivanov, according to the report. Russian news agency Interfax.

According to the deputy minister, in any case, “most countries in the world, including states like China, India and Brazil”, have not turned their backs on Moscow because they “perfectly understand” the objectives pursued by Russia in Ukraine.

Regarding the troubled bilateral relations with the United States, Ivanov asked that “conditions” be created for the continuity of the work of Russian representations because, otherwise, Moscow will take measures against American institutions in Russia.

The Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, previously denounced that his diplomatic mission is being “blocked” by the US government, which is not allowing “high-level” contacts between officials.

For that reason, he added, Russian diplomats are having difficulty conveying messages from Moscow to senior US government officials.

Antonov said that Russian representations in the US had also suffered acts of vandalism, but he pointed out that US agents responsible for the security of the embassies are helping to guarantee their operation.

This year alone, more than 420 Russian diplomatic officials have been expelled from different countries, most of them after the start of the Russian military campaign, according to Moscow, in Ukraine on February 24.

This is the highest number of expulsions in more than 20 years, as between 2000 and 2021 a total of 418 officials from different Russian diplomatic missions were declared “persona non grata”.

Russia responds to the expulsions with “symmetrical” measures and announced on Monday that it declared 40 German diplomatic officials “persona non grata” in retaliation for a similar measure adopted by Berlin on the 4th.