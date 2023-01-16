MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine “will burn”, warning the West that supplying Ukraine with a new round of more advanced weapons would not change the course of the war. war.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States and its allies have provided tens of billions of dollars in weaponry, including rocket systems, drones, armored vehicles and communications systems. to Ukraine.

The UK said on Saturday it would deploy 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other artillery forward supports in the coming weeks.

“They are using this country (Ukraine) as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov when asked about British tanks.

“These tanks are burning and will burn like the rest,” Peskov said.

Peskov said that new supplies from countries like the UK and Poland would not change the situation on the ground.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is under pressure to approve increased international military support for Kiev, allowing the export of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Reuters)