US President Joe Biden, who called Chinese Xi Jinping a dictator at an event in California on Tuesday (20) | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday (21) that US President Joe Biden’s statement, in which he called Chinese Xi Jinping a dictator, denotes “unpredictability” and inconsistency in US foreign policy. .

In statements reproduced by the Tass agency, Peskov said that Biden’s comment was “a totally contradictory manifestation of the foreign policy of the United States, which indicates a great element of unpredictability”.

“On the other hand, it is also a continuation of paternalistic and bossy tendencies in US foreign policy, which have already become unacceptable to many countries, and the number of them [países

insatisfeitos] continues to grow”, argued the spokesperson.

Peskov pointed out that last weekend the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was in China and, after “conciliatory” statements by representatives of the two largest economies in the world, “there comes an incomprehensible attitude on the part of the head of state [Biden] to cancel it”.

Biden referred to Xi as a dictator on Tuesday during a fundraiser for his re-election campaign in Kentfield, Calif.

The American president recalled the episode of the Chinese spy balloon shot down by the United States while flying over American territory in February, and claimed that Xi felt “ashamed” because he “did not know that [o balão] It was there”.

“That is the great shame of dictators, when they don’t know that something has happened,” said the US president.